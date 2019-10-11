Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said outgoing Economic Development MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa would be redeployed to a position to be announced in due course.

Makhura replaced him with former Tshwane Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe.

The change means Gauteng has finally complied with the African National Congress (ANC)'s gender parity policy of a 60% female Cabinet, where a premier is male.

As a former Tshwane mayor, Ramokgopa has been a key player in both the ANC in Gauteng and government.

He may be a loss to the provincial government but all indications were that he was the most redeployable candidate.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: "Dr Ramokgopa was a good addition but he will be deployed to a different position and that will be announced soon."

Sources have told Eyewitness News that Makhura decided on Ramokgopa after receiving assurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would be redeployed at a national level.

There is no confirmation yet but the recent passing of Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa leaves one option, even though Ramaphosa too has been criticised for having too few women ministers and deputy ministers in his Cabinet.

The other option is that several state-owned enterprises' including Eskom are still looking for CEOs.