Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?
Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said outgoing Economic Development MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa would be redeployed to a position to be announced in due course.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said outgoing Economic Development MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa would be redeployed to a position to be announced in due course.
Makhura replaced him with former Tshwane Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe.
The change means Gauteng has finally complied with the African National Congress (ANC)'s gender parity policy of a 60% female Cabinet, where a premier is male.
As a former Tshwane mayor, Ramokgopa has been a key player in both the ANC in Gauteng and government.
He may be a loss to the provincial government but all indications were that he was the most redeployable candidate.
Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: "Dr Ramokgopa was a good addition but he will be deployed to a different position and that will be announced soon."
Sources have told Eyewitness News that Makhura decided on Ramokgopa after receiving assurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would be redeployed at a national level.
There is no confirmation yet but the recent passing of Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa leaves one option, even though Ramaphosa too has been criticised for having too few women ministers and deputy ministers in his Cabinet.
The other option is that several state-owned enterprises' including Eskom are still looking for CEOs.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma partly to blame for delays in corruption case, says court
-
Ramokgopa out of Gauteng Cabinet to make way for female MEC
-
Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditions
-
We're with you in spirit, Baba: Zuma supporters say they won't go to court
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Zandile Gumede due in Durban court after raids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.