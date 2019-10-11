Ramokgopa out of Gauteng Cabinet to make way for female MEC
Earlier this year, the ANC NEC made a decision that Makhura should comply with its policy and have 60% female MECs.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Economic MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa is no longer part of Premier David Makhura's Cabinet.
Earlier this year, the African National Congress (ANC) NEC made a decision that premiers should comply with the party's policy and have 60% female MECs.
Ramokgopa is being replaced by Morakane Mosupyoe, who is currently the chairperson of the Social Development portfolio committee at the Gauteng legislature.
The premier's Cabinet had a 50% male and female representation.
Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga: "The premier thanked Dr Ramokgopa for the sterling work he has done to make sure that the plans were solid because that was one of the reasons why he kind of delayed the issue to make sure that all the plans are solid so that the incoming MEC only has to implement."
NEW MEC ANNOUNCED
Makhura has appointed Morakane Mosupyoe as the new MEC for Economic Development.
Mosupyoe replaces Ramokgopa as part of the African National Congress’ gender parity policy, which requires that where there's a male premier there should be a 60% female MEC representation.
Earlier this year, Makhura was directed by the party's national executive committee to comply with the policy.
