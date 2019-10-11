Ramaphosa congratulates Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed for Nobel Peace Prize win

Norwegian Nobel Committee explained that the award was for Ahmed's success in forging relations with Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea, once a bitter enemy.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for being awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

The committee explained that the award was for Ahmed's success in forging relations with Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea, once a bitter enemy.

Ramaphosa said the peace achieved between the two countries was an important enabler of the African continental free trade area.

He has paid tribute to the governments and people of Ethiopia and Eritrea for making the achievement possible.

“We pay tribute to the governments and peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea for making this achievement possible and for opening up new possibilities for cooperation, integration and development not just on the east coast of our continent but across our continent.

“The peace achieved between these neighbouring states is an important enabler of the African Continental Free Trade Area and of the many objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” the president said in a press statement.