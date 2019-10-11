Ramaphosa congratulates Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed for Nobel Peace Prize win
Norwegian Nobel Committee explained that the award was for Ahmed's success in forging relations with Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea, once a bitter enemy.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for being awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
The announcement was made on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.
The committee explained that the award was for Ahmed's success in forging relations with Ethiopia’s neighbour, Eritrea, once a bitter enemy.
Ramaphosa said the peace achieved between the two countries was an important enabler of the African continental free trade area.
He has paid tribute to the governments and people of Ethiopia and Eritrea for making the achievement possible.
“We pay tribute to the governments and peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea for making this achievement possible and for opening up new possibilities for cooperation, integration and development not just on the east coast of our continent but across our continent.
“The peace achieved between these neighbouring states is an important enabler of the African Continental Free Trade Area and of the many objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” the president said in a press statement.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma partly to blame for delays in corruption case, says court
-
SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
-
Ramokgopa out of Gauteng Cabinet to make way for female MEC
-
Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 2 of 3 accused denied bail
-
Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditions
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.