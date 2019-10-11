View all in Latest
Police hunting suspects in PE retirement home double murder case

Two cases of murder and robbery are under investigation with no arrests made as yet.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the hunt for the suspects who murdered two elderly women at a Port Elizabeth retirement home.

The perpetrators allegedly entered the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "Staff found two elderly women murdered in separate rooms at a retirement centre at Stella Londt Drive in Port Elizabeth. It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects entered the premises through an unlocked door and Trellidor on the upper level of the main building in the complex."

They proceeded to kill the two women, aged 87- and 91-years-old.

Both women's rooms were ransacked.

Two cases of murder and robbery are under investigation with no arrests made as yet.

