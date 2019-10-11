Pieter Malan says domestic cricket needs more coverage

Pieter Malan was named interim captain in the absence of Dane Piedt, who is currently with the Proteas Test squad in India ahead for the CSA 4 Day Domestic Series started this week on Monday.

Malan was named interim captain in the absence of Dane Piedt, who is currently with the Proteas Test squad in India ahead for the CSA 4 Day Domestic Series, which started on Monday.

Malan expressed his pride in taking up the reins on an interim basis saying it was truly an honour to be the captain while Piedt was away with the Proteas.

"Its a shame that people don't get to see more of domestic cricket, as a group we've been talking about it - in England, the guys as well as in County cricket, everyone across the world knows it. But I don't think that affects the quality - there are some quality cricketers, it's been said a lot of times,' said Malan.

"Rassie van der Dussen is an excellent example of that when he played for a number of years, stepped up and done very well in international cricket. In our group, we have a number of players like that, we've mentioned Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Mthiwekhaya Nabe those types of guys... if they get a great platform and correct opportunity, they can really shine."

Malan believed every single player wanted to improve and develop.

"I don't think anyone is comfortable as just being franchise cricketer, yeah we want to win trophies with the Cobras but as we also want to produce players for the national side and that is the ultimate goal for all of us," said Malan.

"Last season, we started the competition like a house on fire and we didn't really pay attention - and then we slipped up inone game in Paarl, I think it's paying a little bit more attention to detail in key clashes like that."