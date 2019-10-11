Parly committee says public trust in Ipid compromised by ‘cover-up’ reports

The police watchdog appeared before Parliament’s Police Oversight Committee on Thursday to brief it on its annual performance.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants answers from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on whether it cooked its books to manipulate its performance figures.

But the meeting was overshadowed by reports by accountability journalism project Viewfinder that the police watchdog manipulated case statistics and closed cases early.

Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson told Ipid leadership the trust it had in the police watchdog had been compromised, whether or not the reports were true.

“The trust the public is supposed to have has been compromised. The media reports, whether they are true or not, are worrying.”

But deputy police minister Cassel Mathale came to Ipid’s defence, saying their work over the years spoke for itself.

Ipid’s annual reports showed it improved on its targets from 65% to 83% and referred over 2,000 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The police watchdog also reported that it managed to secure 91 criminal convictions.