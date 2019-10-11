Nasa and SpaceX hope for manned mission to ISS in early 2020
SpaceX could launch US astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year if tests on the company's long-delayed Crew Dragon capsule prove conclusive, Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday.
LOS ANGELES - SpaceX could launch US astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year if tests on the company's long-delayed Crew Dragon capsule prove conclusive, Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday.
Bridenstine made the announcement as he toured the California headquarters of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, a major contractor for Nasa.
The visit came as Bridenstine and Musk have been engaged in a public spat over the much-delayed building of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
The capsule would provide the transportation for astronauts to the space station for the first time since America's space shuttle program ended in 2011.
Musk, who appeared at a news conference alongside Bridenstine and the two astronauts who are set to fly on board the spacecraft, said he hoped to have the capsule delivered to Nasa by the end of the year.
He stressed, however, that safety was paramount and the launch would be delayed without hesitation if any problems arise.
"If everything goes according to plan, it would be in the first quarter of next year," Bridenstine said of the launch. "But remember - and this is the important thing that we have to get right on messaging - there are still things that we can learn or could learn that could be challenging that we have to resolve.
"I'm not saying that's going to happen, I don't know. That's why we test."
Some of the technical challenges SpaceX is working on include concerns about the parachutes and the propulsion system.
"It's a pretty arduous engineering job to get the parachutes right," Musk said.
"Parachutes, they look easy but they are definitely not easy," he added. "We want to get at least something on the order of 10 successful tests in a row before launching astronauts."
Since retiring its space shuttle program, Nasa has had to rely on Russia to ferry astronauts to and from the space station at a cost of $85 million a seat. It is now counting on SpaceX and Boeing to carry out that task.
SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Musk to help reduce space transportation costs - and with an ultimate goal of helping colonise Mars.
The first manned flight to the space station was due to take place last year but SpaceX suffered a major setback in April when its Crew Dragon spacecraft exploded during testing, prompting delays and renewed tests.
"You know, honestly, if there's a test program and nothing happens in that test program, I would say that test program is insufficiently rigorous," Musk said Thursday.
"Space is hard," he added.
Popular in World
-
Eliud Kipchoge busts 2-hour marathon barrier
-
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis
-
Kenya's Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour marathon barrier
-
Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo
-
SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
-
Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.