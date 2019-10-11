Motata given two years to pay fine of over R1m

On Thursday, the commission found Motata guilty of misconduct and ordered him to pay the fine, the equivalent of his salary per year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission has given retired Judge Nkola Motata two years to pay a fine of over R1 million.

A judicial tribunal found that his conduct had breached the judicial ethics code by lying under oath during his drunken driving trial in 2009.

The fine must be paid to the South African Judicial Education Institute. The judicial tribunal questioned Motata’s conduct after he drove his car through a wall in Hurlingham in 2007.

It found that his conduct at the scene of the car crash was racist and lacked integrity. The tribunal also found remarks he made were prejudicial to the dignity of the judiciary.

Motata was found guilty in 2009 for driving drunk and paid a fine of R20,000.