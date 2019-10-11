Motata given two years to pay fine of over R1m
On Thursday, the commission found Motata guilty of misconduct and ordered him to pay the fine, the equivalent of his salary per year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission has given retired Judge Nkola Motata two years to pay a fine of over R1 million.
On Thursday, the commission found Motata guilty of misconduct and ordered him to pay the fine, the equivalent of his salary per year.
* Motata found guilty of misconduct, fined R1.1m
A judicial tribunal found that his conduct had breached the judicial ethics code by lying under oath during his drunken driving trial in 2009.
The fine must be paid to the South African Judicial Education Institute. The judicial tribunal questioned Motata’s conduct after he drove his car through a wall in Hurlingham in 2007.
It found that his conduct at the scene of the car crash was racist and lacked integrity. The tribunal also found remarks he made were prejudicial to the dignity of the judiciary.
Motata was found guilty in 2009 for driving drunk and paid a fine of R20,000.
Popular in Local
-
Will Jacob Zuma's corruption case be dismissed or will he face the music?
-
Motata found guilty of misconduct, fined R1.1m
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
Gordhan hits back at Survé, tells him to produce proof of claims
-
We stand with SA in fighting corruption – US govt on Guptas, Essa sanctions
-
Lamola welcomes US govt's sanctions on Guptas, Salim Essa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.