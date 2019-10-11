Mossel Bay teen Michaela Booysen killed for her shoes
Michaela Booysen - a former learner of Hillcrest Secondary School - was killed over the weekend when her attacker allegedly tried to rob her of her shoes while she and a friend were walking home on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Mossel Bay.
Michaela Booysen - a former learner of Hillcrest Secondary School - was killed over the weekend.
Her attacker allegedly tried to rob her of her branded shoes while she and a friend were walking home on Sunday morning.
She died after apparently being struck over the head with an axe.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said that two other men who had been taken in for questioning in connection with the attack had since been released.
"Police have arrested the 21-year-old suspect in connection with Michaela's murder. We had initially thought that he was 24 but yesterday in court it was determined that he is actually 21. He appeared after he was charged with murder. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 14 October."
In another deadly attack in Mossel Bay this week, 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed by three of his fellow learners at Hillcrest Secondary School.
The youths have since been formally charged in connection with the teen's murder.
