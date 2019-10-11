Makhura says his legacy won't be diminished by personnel decisions
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has removed Economic Development MEC Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa after the African National Congress (ANC) NEC demanded that he comply with the party’s gender parity policy.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that his legacy would not be diminished by the decisions he’s had to reverse since May.
Makhura has removed Economic Development MEC Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa after the African National Congress (ANC) NEC demanded that he comply with the party’s gender parity policy.
Weeks after appointing Panyaza Lesufi to the Finance portfolio, he returned him to Education following a public outcry.
The reshuffle means Gauteng has finally complied with the ANC gender parity policy of a 60% female Cabinet where a premier is male.
Is Makhura’s record – especially with gender - taking a knock?
The ANC Women’s League criticised him when he returned Lesufi to Education – the league was angry that Makhura didn’t defend his appointment of Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and that he indirectly showed that he didn’t have confidence in her.
Replacing Ramokgopa with Morakane Mosupyoe has finally happened after the Women’s League again complained that Makhura had marginalised women.
But Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said he was not phased.
"The legacy of the premier is about delivering to the people of Gauteng, not changing personnel... to make sure the people are better off both economically and socially."
In his statement, Makhura said he wished Ramokgopa well in his new role, which will be announced soon.
But the ANC will have to tread carefully to make sure that women within and outside the party do not object to his redeployment if it tips the gender scales.
