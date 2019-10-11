Ramokgopa out of Gauteng Cabinet to make way for female MEC

Earlier this year, the ANC NEC made a decision that Makhura should comply with its policy and have 60% female MECs.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been confirmed that Gauteng Economic MEC Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is no longer part of Premier David Makhura's Cabinet.

Ramokgopa will be replaced by Morakane Mosupyoe in compliance with the policy.

