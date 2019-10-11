Madikizela: DA delegates won't be forced to vote for particular chair candidate

The powerful position of federal chairperson is up for grabs later this month when the party will vote in a replacement for the long-serving James Selfe.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that delegates from the province were free to vote for whoever they wanted to when the party votes for a new federal council chair.

The vacancy has caused some serious competition within the party.

The DA's leader in the Western Cape said that no party member would be forced to vote for any particular individual.

He said it was clear, though, that certain candidates had support in the province and others did not.

"It all depends. There are people who will vote for her [Hele Zille], other people may not vote for her. It's not a collective decision to take because we are not a party that believes in collectivism."

DA veteran politician Athol Trollip, MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters and former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille are all contesting the position.

The crucial vote takes place in two weeks.