Lions and Swys de Bruin part ways

CAPE TOWN - The Lions have announced that head coach Swys de Bruin will leave the union after seven years.

The decision was mutual and the parties parted ways amicably, according to a club statement on Friday.

During de Bruin's tenure, the Lions won the Vodacom Cup in 2013, the Currie Cup in 2015 and reached the Super Rugby finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Swys has made a groundbreaking contribution in the style of play and attacking patterns to the team whereby memorable tries have been scored at Emirates Airline Park. On behalf of the management, players, and supporters we thank him and wish him well in his future endeavours," said CEO of the Golden Lions Rugby Union Rudolf Straeuli.

In August, de Bruin stepped down from his role as the Springboks’ attack consultant after made the request for “personal and medical reasons” and wished the team every success for the Rugby World Cup.

The Lions said they would proceed with an internal process and would consult with SA Rugby as well as other stakeholders in the appointment of a successor.