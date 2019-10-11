Lesufi launches e-learning platform to prep learners for 4IR
The digital content and online assessment platform officially went live on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the newly launched e-learning platform would prepare learners for the 4th Industrial Revolution and change the landscape of township education.
Lesufi said the platform was aimed at supporting learning and teaching outcomes: “Because the future of our children now is the future of success. There will be no future of failure.”
Inside a paperless classroom in the township. They never thought we will change the face of township education. We are getting there so we can restore the dignity of the poor #ContentLaunch https://t.co/8wQtPZ229b— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 11, 2019
Changing township education so as to #GrowGautengTogether. Soshanguve East Secondary School, your school will never be same again, paperless classroom is here, for good! pic.twitter.com/5qGAUNTPQb— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 11, 2019
