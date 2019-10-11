Kohli's 194 pummels South Africa in second Test

The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.

PUNE/INDIA – Virat Kohli reached 194 in his 50th Test as captain with India on 473 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa Friday.

Kohli put on 97 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja who was on 25. The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.

TEA in Pune 🍵



Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 194, and India look dangerous at 473/4.



Follow #INDvSA LIVE ▶️ https://t.co/MO1tirNpXK pic.twitter.com/bh7QvN8k4q — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2019

The skipper started the day on 63, surviving hostile fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

He brought up his hundred before lunch with a delightful straight drive for a boundary off Philander and has hit 28 fours so far.

His 178-run stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane - who made 58 before becoming spinner Keshav Maharaj's 100th Test victim in the only wicket to fall Friday -took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

India had already been boosted by opener Mayank Agarwal's second successive hundred.

Agarwal made 108 and put on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58 after India elected to bat first.

A series victory for India, who won the first of the three Tests on Sunday, will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.