Kohli's 194 pummels South Africa in second Test
The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.
PUNE/INDIA – Virat Kohli reached 194 in his 50th Test as captain with India on 473 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa Friday.
Kohli put on 97 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja who was on 25. The star batsman was just two runs away from batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and needs four more for his seventh double hundred in the five-day format.
TEA in Pune 🍵— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2019
Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 194, and India look dangerous at 473/4.
Follow #INDvSA LIVE ▶️ https://t.co/MO1tirNpXK pic.twitter.com/bh7QvN8k4q
The skipper started the day on 63, surviving hostile fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.
He brought up his hundred before lunch with a delightful straight drive for a boundary off Philander and has hit 28 fours so far.
His 178-run stand with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane - who made 58 before becoming spinner Keshav Maharaj's 100th Test victim in the only wicket to fall Friday -took the attack to the opposition bowlers.
India had already been boosted by opener Mayank Agarwal's second successive hundred.
Agarwal made 108 and put on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58 after India elected to bat first.
A series victory for India, who won the first of the three Tests on Sunday, will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.
Popular in Sport
-
All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon row
-
South Africa 'almost there' as they await quarter-final - Erasmus
-
Lions and Swys de Bruin part ways
-
SA referee to officiate two Internationals between USA and Canada
-
F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis
-
Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.