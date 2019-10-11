Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show

-
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of showLifestyle
Foreign nationals urged to end UNRA sit-in and go homeLocal
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon HagibisWorld
Makhura says his legacy won't be diminished by personnel decisionsPolitics
Gupta sanctions in support of SA’s efforts to fight corruption, says USLocal
DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trialPolitics
Hurlingham man considering civil litigation against Judge MotataLocal
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells ZumaPolitics
Madikizela: DA delegates won't be forced to vote for particular chair candidatePolitics
Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?Politics
Gauteng ANC welcomes Morakane Mosupyoe’s appointment to Makhura CabinetPolitics
Zandile Gumede cleared of deliberately breaching bail conditionsPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SAOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Helen Zille exaggerates the DA’s importanceOpinion
ANALYSIS: World Cup reminds South Africans that sport is still dividedOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: South Africa’s future lies in AfricaOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The pervasive anxiety of catsOpinion
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleepOpinion
SAA denies fake plane parts claims after Mango flight's air turn-backBusiness
Denel winds up AerostructuresBusiness
Eskom challenges latest power tariff decision in courtBusiness
Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under wayBusiness
Survé raids: Gordhan denies links to FSCABusiness
Govt not in the business of selling power stations, says RamaphosaBusiness
Prince estate slams team Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' at rallyLifestyle
Mac Miller: Accused pleads not guilty to providing counterfeit drugs to rapperLifestyle
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new US charges in groping caseLifestyle
Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her childrenLifestyle
Stormzy named next generation leader by 'TIME' magazineLifestyle
Angelina Jolie tried to 'mend rift' between Brad Pitt and son MaddoxLifestyle
Ed Sheeran teams up with Prince Harry for World Mental Health Day videoLifestyle
Singapore to become first country to ban ads for very sugary drinksWorld
Should mental health patients be referred to traditional healers?Lifestyle
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon HagibisWorld
Winger Josiah Twum-Boafo starts for Kings against UlsterSport
Nike's groundbreaking Oregon Project wound up in disgraceSport
Wallabies overcome tough Georgia ahead of World Cup knockoutsSport
Scotland on the offensive over Typhoon cancellationsSport
South Africa 'almost there' as they await quarter-final - ErasmusSport
All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon rowSport
Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoonSport
England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoonSport
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show
The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.
CAPE TOWN - Fashion gurus are at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town for a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Khayelitsha Fashion Week.
The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.
Whether you’re inspired by prints, stripes, or a certain material, there’s bound to be something to catch your eye.
Fifty-nine models will be showing off the looks of 21 designers in the next two weeks.
It’s the fourth time the event will be taking place.
The theme for this year’s show is #Back2Kasi. LP pic.twitter.com/49DfE2pKSQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2019
Co-founder Zuko Langeni, who comes from Khayelitsha, said it was important to showcase the talent and skills which existed within the communities.
"We want to break the stigma. The talents in Khayelitsha, the skills, can improve the economy of the whole nation."
The initiative was self-funded by Langeni and his business partner, Bongani Matentjwa.
The aim was to give local brands a platform to display their new designs to the community and its surrounds.
The Khayelitsha Fashion Week takes place at the end of this month.
