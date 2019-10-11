Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show

The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.

CAPE TOWN - Fashion gurus are at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town for a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Khayelitsha Fashion Week.

The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.

Whether you’re inspired by prints, stripes, or a certain material, there’s bound to be something to catch your eye.

Fifty-nine models will be showing off the looks of 21 designers in the next two weeks.

It’s the fourth time the event will be taking place.

The theme for this year’s show is #Back2Kasi. LP pic.twitter.com/49DfE2pKSQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2019

Co-founder Zuko Langeni, who comes from Khayelitsha, said it was important to showcase the talent and skills which existed within the communities.

"We want to break the stigma. The talents in Khayelitsha, the skills, can improve the economy of the whole nation."

The initiative was self-funded by Langeni and his business partner, Bongani Matentjwa.

The aim was to give local brands a platform to display their new designs to the community and its surrounds.

The Khayelitsha Fashion Week takes place at the end of this month.