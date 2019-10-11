Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show

The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.

Models show off some of the garments that will be shown at the Khayelitsha Fashion Week at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on 11 October 2019. The fashion show will be held at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
Models show off some of the garments that will be shown at the Khayelitsha Fashion Week at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on 11 October 2019. The fashion show will be held at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fashion gurus are at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town for a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Khayelitsha Fashion Week.

The event takes place at the Khayelitsha Resource Centre on 26 October.

Whether you’re inspired by prints, stripes, or a certain material, there’s bound to be something to catch your eye.

Fifty-nine models will be showing off the looks of 21 designers in the next two weeks.

It’s the fourth time the event will be taking place.

Co-founder Zuko Langeni, who comes from Khayelitsha, said it was important to showcase the talent and skills which existed within the communities.

"We want to break the stigma. The talents in Khayelitsha, the skills, can improve the economy of the whole nation."

The initiative was self-funded by Langeni and his business partner, Bongani Matentjwa.

The aim was to give local brands a platform to display their new designs to the community and its surrounds.

The Khayelitsha Fashion Week takes place at the end of this month.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA