Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 2 of 3 accused denied bail
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter Van Zyl are facing charges of kidnapping De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark, in September.
JOHANNESBURG - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court has denied Tharina Human and Pieter van Zyl bail and granted Laetitia Nel bail of R25,000 on Friday.
The trio are accused of kidnapping Amy'Leigh De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark, in September.
The three tried to convince the court that they were eligible to be granted bail.
In their affidavits read out in court, they said they planned to plead not guilty.
Human, who is accused of being the mastermind, said she could only afford R10,000 bail because she had no assets and earned R8,500 a month.
Both Van Zyl and Nel said they should be released because they were not flight risks.
Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the final suspect to appear in the matter related to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.
At a previous court appearance, the court heard that he was a Lesotho national and it was unclear whether he was in South Africa legally.
Timeline
