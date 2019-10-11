Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 2 of 3 accused denied bail

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 2 of 3 accused denied bail

Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter Van Zyl are facing charges of kidnapping De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark, in September.

(From left to right) Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 19 September 2019. The three people are accused of masterminding the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh De Jager. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
(From left to right) Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 19 September 2019. The three people are accused of masterminding the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh De Jager. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court has denied Tharina Human and Pieter van Zyl bail and granted Laetitia Nel bail of R25,000 on Friday.

The trio are accused of kidnapping Amy'Leigh De Jager at Laerskool Kollegepark, in September.

The three tried to convince the court that they were eligible to be granted bail.

In their affidavits read out in court, they said they planned to plead not guilty.

Human, who is accused of being the mastermind, said she could only afford R10,000 bail because she had no assets and earned R8,500 a month.

Both Van Zyl and Nel said they should be released because they were not flight risks.

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the final suspect to appear in the matter related to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.

At a previous court appearance, the court heard that he was a Lesotho national and it was unclear whether he was in South Africa legally.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA