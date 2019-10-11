Judge Tolmay adamant about getting Dudu Myeni case under way

The organisations approached the Pretoria High Court to have Myeni declared a delinquent director, disallowing her from serving on another board.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding in the case against former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is adamant to have the trial completed in this quarter.

Judge Ronel Tolmay instructed Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s lawyers to give Myeni's team details on the witnesses who will take the stand, so they can prepare accordingly.

Tolmay has been stern about getting the trial off the ground and said there cannot be any more postponements.

The matter, brought by Outa and the SAA Pilots Association, was back in court on Thursday.

They believe she pushed corrupt deals at the airline, contributing to its financial woes.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said: “This also gives some hope to South Africans who have witnessed state capture revelations while nobody has been held responsible. This gives hope that maybe someone will be held accountable at last.”

Myeni was not present in court on Thursday after missing two other appearances but sent her newly appointed lawyer.

She said she could not afford the trip from KwaZulu-Natal.

Her lawyer Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi and his team were given until 21 October to prepare for the beginning of the trial.

Myeni was implicated at the state capture inquiry, with her name coming up a number of times. Former SAA finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi testified that she feared for her safety. She said her fears were linked to Myeni’s orders and accused Myeni of asking staff to “do illegal things”.

The inquiry also heard how the SAA board, while being chaired by Myeni, carried out irregular decisions. This was among the submissions by the national carrier’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel.

The state capture commission confirmed its investigations found that Myeni handed over confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents to former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Gavin Watson.