Hurlingham man considering civil litigation against Judge Motata

Motata has been handed down a fine of over R1 million after being found guilty of misconduct for a 2007 incident when he drove his car through a wall in Hurlingham.

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of the wall in Hurlingham that Judge Nkola Motata drove into in 2007 said he was now considering civil litigation.

Motata has been handed down a fine of over R1 million or a year's salary by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Motata was found guilty of drunk driving in 2009, fined R20,000 and referred to the JSC.

A tribunal found that the judge used racial slurs and lacked integrity.

Homeowner Richard Bird said he wanted justice.

"The tribunal's report is a public report and it shows Judge Motata to be racist. He was being racist in the tribunal and he got caught out in the tribunal perjuring himself, saying that I provoked him, which is absolute nonsense. The provocation was on the scene - whenever I used the words 'drunken person', he reacted."