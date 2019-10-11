Hurlingham man considering civil litigation against Judge Motata

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Hurlingham man considering civil litigation against Judge Motata

Motata has been handed down a fine of over R1 million after being found guilty of misconduct for a 2007 incident when he drove his car through a wall in Hurlingham.

FILE: Retired High Court Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Retired High Court Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: Supplied
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of the wall in Hurlingham that Judge Nkola Motata drove into in 2007 said he was now considering civil litigation.

Motata has been handed down a fine of over R1 million or a year's salary by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Motata was found guilty of drunk driving in 2009, fined R20,000 and referred to the JSC.

A tribunal found that the judge used racial slurs and lacked integrity.

Homeowner Richard Bird said he wanted justice.

"The tribunal's report is a public report and it shows Judge Motata to be racist. He was being racist in the tribunal and he got caught out in the tribunal perjuring himself, saying that I provoked him, which is absolute nonsense. The provocation was on the scene - whenever I used the words 'drunken person', he reacted."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA