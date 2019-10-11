Gupta sanctions in support of SA’s efforts to fight corruption, says US
The US has imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh and their associate businessman Salim Essa who have been accused of widespread corruption.
JOHANNESBURG – The United States (US) government said that it was looking to impose financial consequences on people like the Gupta's, who thought they could escape with profits from corruption.
The US has imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh and their associate businessman Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities in South Africa.
The Guptas have been accused of benefiting from the looting of state-owned enterprises in the country with the help of former President Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane.
In a telephonic media briefing facilitated by the Africa Regional Media hub, US Secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Sigal Mandelkar confirmed that the Gupta family had been sanctioned for its involvement in widespread corruption and the misappropriation of state assets in this country.
“The Gupta family strategically overpaid for government contracts then funneled a portion of the over-payment into donations to a South African political party.”
She said that the sanctions supported South Africa's fight against corruption.
“This action supports South Africa’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts by its independent judiciary, law enforcement agencies and the judicial commissions of inquiry.”
Mandelkar commended the work of civil society groups and investigative journalists in exposing the Guptas.
