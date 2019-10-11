Gauteng ANC welcomes Morakane Mosupyoe’s appointment to Makhura Cabinet

Mosupyoe will replace Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who has been by removed by Premier David Makhura.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Friday welcomed the appointment of Morakane Mosupyoe's appointment as MEC for Economic Development.

The premier was ordered by the ANC national executive committee to comply with the party's gender policy and have 60% female MEC's in his Cabinet.

The party said Mosupyoe's deployment was not just for gender parity, but she brought a wealth of knowledge to the position.

ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee spokesperson Bones Modise said the party had no doubt Mosupyoe would hit the ground running: "If it was just a gender appointment, the premier would have long made that decision to remove and replace. This decision has not been an easy decision, it has been on the pipeline for some time. The ANC, together with the premier of the province, have had an extensive engagement and discussion about this."