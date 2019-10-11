Foreign nationals urged to end UNRA sit-in and go home

Foreign nationals have spent three nights at the offices, demanding that the agency to assist them to leave South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Leaders from Western Cape Refugee communities are calling on refugees and asylum seekers who are participating in the illegal sit-in at the UN Refugee Agency to disperse and go back home.

The leaders from the DRC, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Rwanda met at the Scalabrini Centre on Friday.

This is after foreign nationals spent three nights at the offices, demanding that the agency to assist them to leave South Africa.

They want to leave the country because of safety concerns and xenophobia.

Hundreds of people from all parts of the continent have gathered for a third day to occupy the offices of the UN Refugee Agency office.

Foreign nationals have said they fear for their lives, as they are being assaulted in the neighborhoods they live in and in public spaces such as trains.

The leaders who met this afternoon said they acknowledged that there were challenges, adding that grievances should be followed through the right channels.

Unifam’s Patrick Matenga said that those participating in the sit-in were being misled.

"The meeting with UNRA today and UNRA said there is no there is no settlement that is promised to anyone, no matter how long they sit-in, there'll be no resettlement."

The leaders were on their way to address those at the sit-in.