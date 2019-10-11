Foreign nationals urged to end UNRA sit-in and go home
Foreign nationals have spent three nights at the offices, demanding that the agency to assist them to leave South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - Leaders from Western Cape Refugee communities are calling on refugees and asylum seekers who are participating in the illegal sit-in at the UN Refugee Agency to disperse and go back home.
The leaders from the DRC, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Rwanda met at the Scalabrini Centre on Friday.
This is after foreign nationals spent three nights at the offices, demanding that the agency to assist them to leave South Africa.
They want to leave the country because of safety concerns and xenophobia.
Hundreds of people from all parts of the continent have gathered for a third day to occupy the offices of the UN Refugee Agency office.
Foreign nationals have said they fear for their lives, as they are being assaulted in the neighborhoods they live in and in public spaces such as trains.
The leaders who met this afternoon said they acknowledged that there were challenges, adding that grievances should be followed through the right channels.
Unifam’s Patrick Matenga said that those participating in the sit-in were being misled.
"The meeting with UNRA today and UNRA said there is no there is no settlement that is promised to anyone, no matter how long they sit-in, there'll be no resettlement."
The leaders were on their way to address those at the sit-in.
Popular in Local
-
Reputational harm goes hand-in-hand with being charged, court tells Zuma
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
-
Hurlingham man considering civil litigation against Judge Motata
-
CoCT drops designated sites for fireworks
-
Ramokgopa to be redeployed at national level?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.