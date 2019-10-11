Five stabbed at Manchester shopping centre
The attack happened at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of Manchester, where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.
LONDON - Counter-terror police were on Friday probing a mass stabbing at a shopping centre in northwest England that left five people injured and needing hospital treatment.
The attack happened at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of Manchester, where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.
"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," it added.
Officers were "keeping an open mind about the motivation", the force said.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of serious assault.
Footage posted online appeared to show one police officer restraining a suspect on the floor as another stands over him pointing a Taser.
Another photograph circulating on social media showed paramedics screening off a cafe to treat victims after the shopping centre was evacuated.
Shop worker Jordan, 23, told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that "a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze."
North West Ambulance Service said it had treated five people after being called at 11:17 am (1017 GMT).
Popular in World
-
Eliud Kipchoge busts 2-hour marathon barrier
-
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis
-
Kenya's Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour marathon barrier
-
SA issues mutual legal assistance requests to 8 countries over Guptas, Essa case
-
Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo
-
Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.