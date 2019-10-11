F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

Originally scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10am on Sunday, a revised schedule issued by organisers showed.

FILE: Fans looks over the circuit above a board reading Formula 1 during the second practice session at the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Picture: AFP
FILE: Fans looks over the circuit above a board reading Formula 1 during the second practice session at the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

SUZUKA - Organisers of Japan’s Formula One Grand Prix have cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the approach of Typhoon Hagibis.

Originally scheduled to take place at 3 pm on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 am (0100 GMT) on Sunday, a revised schedule issued by organisers showed.

The final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, will not be held. The race will go ahead as planned at 2:10 pm on Sunday.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said it agreed with the decision taken by the race promoters and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF).

“FIA and Formula One support this decision in the interest of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit,” it said in a statement.

The circuit would be closed to the public and the media on Saturday, it added.

Typhoon Hagibis, categorised as a ‘super-typhoon’, is predicted to be one of the most violent to hit the region in recent years and is expected to strike the Tokyo area this weekend.

It has already forced the cancellation of two rugby World Cup matches.

Formula One races at the Suzuka circuit, located about 300 kilometres to the southwest of Tokyo.

The 2014 edition of the race was held in the wet with rain from the approaching Typhoon Phanfone drenching the track. An accident during the race caused the death of driver Jules Bianchi.

Qualifying for the race in 2004 and 2010 was also postponed to Sunday due storms.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA