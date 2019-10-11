Dance academy accused of sexual grooming was operating illegally – dept
MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced earlier the Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy would be shut down.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Friday confirmed that a well-known dance academy embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse was, in fact, operating illegally.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced earlier that the Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy would be shut down.
Carte Blanche spoke to some pupils who detailed how they were allegedly assaulted and forced into having sex with their male schoolmates. One pupil claimed that they were forced to have sex without a condom, which resulted in pregnancies. One learner also claimed that she was forced to take an abortion pill by her teacher after realising she was pregnant.
Officials from the department visited the school earlier on Friday.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the dance academy was in fact established as a tutoring centre and not a school.
“They felt the need to open the school, but the process is quite clear. When you come to the department, we give you guidelines on how to do that and you have to comply with all the elements of legislation for you to register as a school in Gauteng.”
