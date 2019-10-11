DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trial
The former president will stand trial from Tuesday next week after the Pietermaritzburg High Court made the ruling on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was encouraged by Friday's High Court ruling dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
We are encouraged by the ruling to believe that #JacobZuma will eventually have to face his day in court. The arc of the moral universe is often said to be long, but ultimately bending toward justice.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 11, 2019
We will not rest until justice has been done.
Zuma is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said: “All he was trying to do is avoid being held accountable and to benefit from his own delaying tactics. To try and get a permanent stay of prosecution so that you are not prosecuted for your misdeeds after 10 years is unconscionable.”
WATCH: Court rules that Jacob Zuma must stand trial for corruption
