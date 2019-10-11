View all in Latest
DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trial

The former president will stand trial from Tuesday next week after the Pietermaritzburg High Court made the ruling on Friday.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was encouraged by Friday's High Court ruling dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president will stand trial from Tuesday next week after the Pietermaritzburg High Court made the ruling on Friday.

Zuma is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said: “All he was trying to do is avoid being held accountable and to benefit from his own delaying tactics. To try and get a permanent stay of prosecution so that you are not prosecuted for your misdeeds after 10 years is unconscionable.”

WATCH: Court rules that Jacob Zuma must stand trial for corruption

Comments

