DA welcomes court decision on Zuma corruption trial

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was encouraged by Friday's High Court ruling dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president will stand trial from Tuesday next week after the Pietermaritzburg High Court made the ruling on Friday.

We are encouraged by the ruling to believe that Jacob Zuma will eventually have to face his day in court. The arc of the moral universe is often said to be long, but ultimately bending toward justice.



We will not rest until justice has been done.

Zuma is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said: “All he was trying to do is avoid being held accountable and to benefit from his own delaying tactics. To try and get a permanent stay of prosecution so that you are not prosecuted for your misdeeds after 10 years is unconscionable.”

