Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her children

In a post on social media on Friday, Kardashian West shared pictures of the baptism ceremony which took place at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia.

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North pictured during their baptism at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia. Picture: @kimkardashian/Twitter
Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North pictured during their baptism at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia. Picture: @kimkardashian/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she was baptised along with her children this week.

In a post on social media on Friday, Kardashian West shared pictures of the baptism ceremony which took place at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia.

The pictures show the 38-year-old media personality and her three children North, Saint and Chicago.

See the pictures below!

Kardashian West also took to Twitter to thank Armenia for a “memorable trip”.

“Thank you, Armenia, for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptised along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

