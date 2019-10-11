CoCT drops designated sites for fireworks
The city’s JP Smith said that sub-councils had lost the appetite for such facilities and there were costs to deploy metro police and law enforcement officials to these areas.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has decided to forego designated sites for fireworks this year.
Discharging fireworks won’t be allowed in terms of the law.
"With the growing public sentiment opposed to the use of fireworks, the city, therefore, appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks as it would be illegal outside of a designated area. Each year there is a chorus of calls to ban fireworks."
