Cheetahs name a strong side for the Munster clash

CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs interim coach Franco Smith announced the team for his last match as coach of the side before handing over to Hawies Fourie for the PRO14 clash against Munster on Friday in Bloemfontein.

Prop Luan de Bruin returns from injury replacing Erich de Jager. Louis Fouche will be starting on centre due to Dries Swanepoel being sidelined by a calf injury. Clayton Blommetjies will be providing cover on the bench.

The two teams have met on four previous occasions in the PRO14 with Munster successful each time.

“Munster is a well organised, well-disciplined and well-coached team with excellent and experienced support staff and they’ll know what needs to be done to be competitive. Johann van Graan and I know each other well, working together at the Springboks, so he’ll have his plans ready and know what to expect from us,” said Smith.

Captain Tian Meyer added: “It is a team we haven’t beaten, so we see it as a challenge. There is confidence, but it is how you convert the confidence and momentum that you’ve worked up over the last few months. We’ve put our challenges out there and what we want to keep improving in the squad and we keep pushing and challenging each other to be better. We can’t focus on what is said out there. At the end of the day, we have to play the game and put our best game out there. We aim to win on Friday evening and we know that it is going to be a tough one.”

Cheetahs:

15. Rhyno Smith,

14. William Small-Smith,

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg,

12. Louis Fouche,

11. Anthony Volmink,

10. Tian Schoeman,

9. Ruan Pienaar (C),

8. Henco Venter,

7. Junior Pokomela,

6. Gerhard Olivier,

5. Walt Steenkamp,

4. Sintu Manjezi,

3. Luan de Bruin,

2. Joseph Dweba,

1. Ox Nche.

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter,

17. Boan Venter,

18. Neethling Fouche,

19. JP du Preez,

20. Sias Koen,

21. Jasper Wiese,

22. Tian Meyer.