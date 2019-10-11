Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Human, Van Zyl deemed flight risks
De Jager's former teacher Tharina Human and her co-accused Pieter van Zyl remain in custody while a third accused, Laetitia Nel, was released on R25,000 bail.
JOHANNESBURG - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court has denied bail to two of the accused in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case, fearing that the pair may flee the country and intimidate witnesses.
A fourth accused, Mohlomohi Bafokeng has abandoned his bail bid.
De Jager was last month abducted from her mother's car in front of her school Laerskool Kollegepark, kept hostage for 19 hours and then dropped off near an informal settlement in the early hours of the next day.
The alleged mastermind Human remains behind bars while the court waits to hear more evidence which will be presented when the trial gets underway of how she allegedly carefully planned the kidnapping.
The abductors demanded a R2 million ransom from her parents, which was not handed over.
Human, Van Zyl and Nel argued that the State's arguments why they should not be granted bail on Thursday were based on speculation.
However, Magistrate Hussain Khota sided with the prosecution that it was in the interests of justice that Human and Van Zyl remained in custody, while Nel posed no threat to flee the country or intimidate witnesses.
The case of Bafokeng has now been joined with the three co-accused's matter.
All four will appear in court again next month when details regarding referral of the matter to the High Court will be heard.
