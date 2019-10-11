Ambassador Jerry Matjila raises concern over armed groups, Ebola in DRC
Jerry Matjila addressed the UN Security Council following an update by the special UN initiative in that country Monusco.
JOHANNESBURG - As the United Nations (UN) readies itself to review the deployment of its peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa's permanent representative ambassador Jerry Matjila said he was encouraged by the improving political climate but he remained concerned by armed groups in the east as well as the Ebola pandemic.
Matjila addressed the UN Security Council following an update by the special UN initiative in that country Monusco on Friday.
He welcomed the launch of the African Union (AU) mission against Ebola, which he said illustrated the willingness of African countries to work together in addressing this health concern but made the case for continued global support.
The ambassador said President Felix Tshisekedi's compliance with the peace security cooperation framework agreed in July was commendable as well as the increased representation of women in government from 10% to 17%.
He commended the UN's Peacekeeping Force and Force Intervention Brigade.
However, he said the DRC remained vulnerable to armed groups in the east that continued to wage war and refuse to be part of the Tshisekedi government or the peace process.
On the Ebola pandemic, he said regional and international response efforts continued to be hampered by insufficient funding and poor accessibility to conflict areas and he condemned the attacks by armed groups on Ebola treatment centres and staff.
Matjila said South Africa believed the DRC still needed support through Southern African Development Community, the AU, the UN and regional partners to ensure there was no reversal of the gains made thus far.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria seeks $62 bln from oil companies - attorney general
-
Liberia shuts radio station critical of president
-
Key issues in Mozambique election
-
Rwanda launches first 'Made in Africa' smartphones
-
Malawi policeman stoned to death by protestors
-
Egypt denounces Ethiopia for moving ahead with Nile dam project
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.