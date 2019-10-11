Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new US charges in groping case
Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed on Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident.
Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
He won a supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for Jerry Maguire and is known for his roles in films including A Few Good Men and The Butler and the television miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson.
He had been scheduled to go to trial on the original charges Thursday, but the additional charges mean the trial will be delayed. A new date has not yet been set.
Gooding’s lawyer Mark Heller said video from the bar where his client was accused of groping the woman clearly showed that there was no groping or crime.
“Clearly the prosecutor was not prepared to proceed to trial in this case,” he said.
Heller said he did not have any details about the new charges.
“I doubt it’s anything that’s credible,” he said.
Gooding (51) was charged with one misdemeanour count of forcible touching in June after an unidentified woman said the actor had touched her breasts in a bar. He has denied the allegation.
Gooding, who is divorced, is one of dozens of men in politics, entertainment, sports and the business world who have been accused of sexual misconduct since allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein is to stand trial in New York later this year on charges of rape and assault involving two women. He has denied any non-consensual sex.
More in Lifestyle
-
Khayelitsha Fashion Week organisers tease garments ahead of show
-
Prince estate slams team Trump for playing 'Purple Rain' at rally
-
Mac Miller: Accused pleads not guilty to providing counterfeit drugs to rapper
-
Cuteness: Kim Kardashian reveals she was baptised along with her children
-
Stormzy named next generation leader by 'TIME' magazine
-
Angelina Jolie tried to 'mend rift' between Brad Pitt and son Maddox
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.