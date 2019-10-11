35 schools closed amid protests in OR Tambo Coastal District

UN Refugee Agency has obligation to help foreign nationals, says lawyer
The protests flared up in retaliation to a delay in a road construction project this week.
CAPE TOWN - Thirty-five schools have been closed for two weeks due to protests in the OR Tambo Coastal District, in the Eastern Cape.
The provincial Department of Education's Mali Mtima said six of the institutions were high schools and learners were busy with revision work when the schools closed their doors.
“The department is currently talking to church leaders and business owners so that learners won’t miss their revisions and they’ll be prepared for their exams.”
