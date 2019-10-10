Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid

The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided Gumede’s rented house in Umhlanga on Thursday morning and investigators also went to her residence in Inanda.

JOHANNESBURG - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede told Eyewitness News she felt violated and harassed by law enforcement agencies.

The raids form part of an investigation against the former mayor and her co-accused in a corruption case linked to a 2016 waste collection tender that paid out over R200 million.

Gumede said she was still awaiting official communication from the authorities.

“I’m at my house and I am still waiting for them. Everyone knows I now live in Inanda following what happened in council.”

The former mayor said she would consult her lawyers.

The Hawks said the houses of Gumede’s co-accused were also being raided.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the Hawks were looking at seizing assets worth over R250 million by the end of Thursday.

“There are still other places being raided. It’s still early and we’ll have a total report by today afternoon.”