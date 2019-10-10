Youngest person to ever commit suicide in SA was a six-year-old - Sadag
Thursday marks World Mental Health Day and this year, the World Health Organisation is focusing on suicide prevention.
JOHANNESBURG - As Thursday marks World Mental Health Day, there are concerns that more than ever, young people in South Africa are battling with suicidal thoughts.
This year, the World Health Organisation is focusing on suicide prevention and in this country, at least 600 desperate people turn to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for help every day.
Sadag said the youngest person to commit suicide in the country was a six-year-old boy who hanged himself in a school bathroom in 2017 in Limpopo.
"I need help, I want to commit suicide. I'm officially on the streets as of today. House sold, depressed, alone, suicidal, No way out of this," One person said.
Another added: "I'm about to commit suicide. Don't know what to do. After school, I'm going straight home to eat poison."
These messages provided by Sadag’s Cassey Chambers, are just a few of what the depression and anxiety group dealt with on its suicide helpline, this week alone.
As she further explained, facilities such as the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital are seeing an influx of young people in emergency rooms.
“With young people who use Ratex that you can buy on any street corner for less than R10, and it's incredibly difficult to help someone who has taken too much Ratex," she said.
Meanwhile, parenting expert Nikki Bush said it was important that children are given the space to express their feelings.
“Find people for your children to speak to. The person you've chosen as a guardian or a godfather or a godmother for your child, may not be the person they actually relate to and respond to. We need to be awake and observe our children and see who they actually connect with in life," Bush said.
According to the World Health Organisation, around 800, 000 people die every year from suicide.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
-
Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone's fight over Princess Diana
-
Rihanna happy in love
-
Members of SA entertainment industry come out in support of Vatiswa Ndara
-
Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress
-
Sounds like love: SA model names Lebanon PM as R233m benefactor in tax battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.