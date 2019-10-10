View all in Latest
WC ANC's turnaround won't happen overnight - Kalako

Currently, an interim provincial executive committee is leading provincial party structures to an elective conference by early next year.

FILE: ANC Western Cape's interim leader Lerumo Kalako Lerumo Kalako. Picture: YouTube screengrab
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape's interim leader Lerumo Kalako said that the party's turnaround would not happen overnight.

Currently, an interim provincial executive committee is leading provincial party structures to an elective conference by early next year.

This after the national executive committee disbanded the PEC two months ago following a poor performance at the polls and public spats between leaders.

Kalako said there had been some progress in the region since the committee started its work.

But he stressed that factionalism remained a concern.

The ANC was supposed to hold an elective conference last year, but that meeting could not proceed due to internal squabbles.

The factional battles continued into the general elections in May and eventually, the NEC stepped in and appointed an interim committee to oversee the party's operations in the province.

