Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns

A pest control specialist explains the infestation of a cockroach species lurking around in Cape Town homes to lay eggs.

roaches-eggs-pestsjpg
roaches-eggs-pestsjpg
one day ago

Pest control expert Sebastian Seelig has warned Western Cape homeowners to look out for some unwanted guests this season - a super cockroach that's laying its eggs everywhere.

The bush roach is not your typical cockroach, Seelig says. It's a hybrid between a cockroach and a moth.

RELATED: There's an unseasonal cockroach infestation in Cape Town - expert

The roaches are heading into Cape homes and laying their egg pods indoors. After six to eight weeks, about 60 to 80 cockroach nymphs hatch and the infestation spreads.

It's the whole of the Western Cape, we've had sightings as far out as Bredarsdorp and the inland areas. It used to be restricted to your greener belts.

Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

It's a hybrid between a cockroach and a month and it's attracted by light at night.

Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

The females are heading indoors to look for places to lay their pods.

Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

If you break the breeding cycle, you get rid of the problem.

Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

Seelig says residents should spray their homes with safe pesticides at least twice a year.

**Listen to him explain how to avoid infestation on Today with Kieno Kammies: **

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA