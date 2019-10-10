Umalusi raises concerns over shortage of Afrikaans markers
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi made fresh calls for educators who can mark Afrikaans papers to apply.
JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body Umalusi on Thursday said it was concerned about the shortage of markers in some provinces, especially for Afrikaans papers.
Umalusi outlined its state of readiness for the matric 2019 exams. It said while it was all system go, there were still some challenges across the country and heads of departments were directed to deal with them urgently.
Nearly 800,000 candidates would sit down for the paper.
Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi made fresh calls for educators who could mark Afrikaans papers to apply.
"We don't have markers who would mark the Afrikaans version of the responses. It is not in the languages themselves, as in Afrikaans home language or second additional language," Rakometsi said.
Limpopo province was identified as having one of the highest shortages of Afrikaans markers.
"We will be monitoring how they sort the problem out, having been alerted by us," he said.
Umalusi said heads of departments were alerted to the problems facing each province and were expected to come up with urgent measures to address the issues before the start of the exams on 23 October.
