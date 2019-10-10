Umalusi: Punitive measures will be taken against NSC exam cheats
JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body Umalusi on Thursday said it had put stringent security measures in place to ensure the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised.
The body announced that while it was ready to administer the matric final papers, there were some challenges in provinces across the country.
However, it said it had directed heads of departments to fix these issues urgently before the start of the exams on 23 October. Nearly 800,000 candidates registered for this year’s NSC exams.
Umalusi said security measures were stepped up, especially at exam centres that were identified as high risk.
“Punitive measures will be taken should the regulations governing exams not be observed,” said Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi.
Rakometsi warned candidates to refrain from cheating.
“We berate and condemn this criminal practice with the contempt it deserves. Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system,” he said.
The NSC exams will begin on 23 October and the final paper was expected to be written on 28 November.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the final matric results within the first week of January.
