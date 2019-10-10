Two elderly women found murdered in PE retirement home
Police believe robbery to be the motive, however it remains unclear what was taken.
CAPE TOWN - Two elderly women were found murdered inside a retirement home in Port Elizabeth.
Early on Thursday morning, staff found two women killed in their rooms at the St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre.
It's believed suspects entered the facility through an unlocked door and trellis gate in the complex's main building.
Agnes Elaine Burns was found dead on her bed with her room ransacked.
Rosemary Langton was discovered in the same manner.
The police's Priscilla Naidu: "We believe robbery to be the motive. At this stage, it is not known what was taken. We are investigating two cases of murder and house robbery."
