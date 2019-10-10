Trump says he would cooperate with impeachment probe if rights guaranteed
The White House has criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not calling a vote of the full chamber to authorise the impeachment investigation.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House would cooperate with the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry if House Democrats “give us our rights.”
Asked by a reporter if he would cooperate with Democrats’ demands for testimony and documents if a House vote were held, Trump said: “We would if they give us our rights.”
