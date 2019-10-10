Thousands of jobs saved by the buyout of UK's Thomas Cook stores
The travel agent went bust in September, but now a rival has bought out the high street stores and protected many of the jobs.
LONDON - Thousands of jobs have been saved in the United Kingdom following the buyout of the European package holiday giant Thomas Cook.
The travel agent went bust in September 2019, but now a rival has bought out the high street stores and protected many of the jobs.
When the package holiday went bust, it put 22,000 jobs at risk and left 150,000 people stranded abroad.
The holidaymakers had been repatriated but the employees feared for their future.
Now, a buyout by rivals Hays Travel has thrown them a lifeline.
The independent travel agent has bought all of the 555 Thomas Cook stores and re-employed many of the workers in those stores.
This massive deal shows some are confident of the travel industry with a High Street presence.
Popular in Business
-
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
-
Myeni to ask for another postponement after appointing new lawyer
-
Ramaphosa: Many of Mboweni's economic growth reforms being implemented
-
Sekunjalo Holdings raid followed claims of prohibited trading practices - FCSA
-
Sars will take time to get back on track, says commissioner Kieswetter
-
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.