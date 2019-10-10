Thousands of jobs saved by the buyout of UK's Thomas Cook stores

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Thousands of jobs saved by the buyout of UK's Thomas Cook stores

The travel agent went bust in September, but now a rival has bought out the high street stores and protected many of the jobs.

FILE: In this photo taken on 12 July 2019, a sign is pictured at a branch of a Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London. Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on 23 September 2019 after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this photo taken on 12 July 2019, a sign is pictured at a branch of a Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London. Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on 23 September 2019 after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - Thousands of jobs have been saved in the United Kingdom following the buyout of the European package holiday giant Thomas Cook.

The travel agent went bust in September 2019, but now a rival has bought out the high street stores and protected many of the jobs.

When the package holiday went bust, it put 22,000 jobs at risk and left 150,000 people stranded abroad.

The holidaymakers had been repatriated but the employees feared for their future.

Now, a buyout by rivals Hays Travel has thrown them a lifeline.

The independent travel agent has bought all of the 555 Thomas Cook stores and re-employed many of the workers in those stores.

This massive deal shows some are confident of the travel industry with a High Street presence.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA