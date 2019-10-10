'They're all beatable' – Sundowns' Kekana on Champions League draw
The Brazilians, who are the only South African side left in the competition, have been drawn in Group C along with USM Alger, Petro de Luanda and Wydad Casablanca.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns have discovered their CAF Champions League group stage opponents following the draw on Wednesday night.
“It’s a good draw for us if you look at all the teams that are in the group,” Hlompho Kekana on Thursday. “They are all beatable."
“For me, I am just excited to be in the same group as Wydad. That team owes us. We have to beat them this time around. We have to beat them even in their own backyard."
Wydad and Sundowns have been drawn against each other since 2017.
That is the same year, the Moroccan giants beat Masandawana on penalties in the quarterfinals.
Sundowns are looking to win a second continental title, after winning the 2016 CAF Champions League. Kekana has spoken on some of the lessons a journey in the competition offers.
“There are different cultures that we meet, and we learn about how they live their life.”
He adds that by respecting those cultures, he hopes to transmit them to his own surroundings, adding that “when we travel in these countries there are certain rules that we have to follow.”
“When we went to Algeria, I couldn’t answer my phone in certain rooms because the queen of the country normally arrives in that place. Those are lessons we take for granted but this tournament really helps.”
The club’s continental exploits have also taught Kekana about how important winning such trophies are in other African countries.
“It’s really humbling some of the things that we have achieve we take for granted,” he reflected.
“I had a kid in Egypt ask to see ‘Hlompho Kekana who lifted the trophy in Alexandria,’” he recalls. “I didn’t know what it meant to him, but he came to explain what it means to win the Champions League in Egypt.”
