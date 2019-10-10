Strict conditions set before Eskom gets a R59bn boost
Treasury officials on Wednesday detailed a raft of conditions the debt-ridden power utility must meet at a joint meeting of Parliament’s standing and select committees on appropriations, which are considering the bill.
CAPE TOWN - The R59 billion Eskom is set to get once the Special Appropriation Bill is signed into law will not be a blank cheque, Parliament heard on Wednesday.
Treasury officials detailed a raft of conditions the debt-ridden power utility must meet at a joint meeting of Parliament’s standing and select committees on appropriations, which are considering the bill.
The bill provides for Eskom to get R26 billion for the rest of this year and R33 billion for the next financial year.
Chief among the long list of conditions is that Eskom may only use the R59 billion bailout to settle its debt and interest payments.
The power utility is sitting on R440 billion in debt and while crucial to the economy, its precarious financial situation also poses huge economic risk.
It will have to submit detailed daily reports on its liquidity, while Treasury also wants monthly management reports and to be informed should there be any deviations from the annual budget that are higher than R100 million during the month.
The aim is to ensure much tighter control over Eskom’s debt management.
The Department of Public Enterprises must also meet Treasury conditions, including the appointment of a permanent CEO no later than a month after the Special Appropriation Bill is enacted and beefing up the board by the end of the year.
More in Business
-
NW Gambling Board paid over R1m to companies linked to its chair
-
Rand firms on improved sentiment, stocks down
-
World Bank cuts Sub-Saharan Africa's 2019, 2020 growth forecast
-
Paper on Eskom’s future to be tabled before Cabinet soon, says Ramaphosa
-
Eskom expected to post further R20bn loss next year - CEO Mabuza
-
Treasury sets out stringent conditions for Eskom's R59bn bailout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.