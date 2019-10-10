Social Development Dept instructed to prioritise programmes dealing with GBV

Parliament's portfolio committee on Social Development said it was crucial for the department to prioritise gender-based violence because South Africa was plagued by cases of femicide.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have instructed the Department of Social Development to prioritise programmes that deal with gender-based violence.

Department officials, along with Sassa and the National Development Agency, on Wednesday briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on Social Development on their annual reports.

Crime stats showed that more than 2,700 women were murdered across the country between April 2018 and March 2019.

Parliament's portfolio committee on Social Development said it was crucial for the department to prioritise gender-based violence because South Africa was plagued by cases of femicide.

Committee members said they were pleased with a gender-based violence command centre which operated a 24/7 national call centre.

The command centre, which currently employs 44 social workers, provides immediate care, support and counselling to victims of violence.

Advanced technology enabled staff to determine the location of a victim and the centre was linked to other government departments and services.

Committee members planned to conduct an oversight visit soon, to observe services offered at the command centre.