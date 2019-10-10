Should mental health patients be referred to traditional healers?
Psychiatrist Jan Chabalala has asked if different methods of therapy should be explored when dealing with mental health.
JOHANNESBURG - With mental health in the spotlight, there are questions around whether certain patients should be referred to traditional healers for help instead of psychiatrists.
Today marks World Mental Health Day, with a specific focus on suicide.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that suicide was the second leading cause of death among children and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29.
"Is this a spell cast by one's enemies? Is it a failure to appease your ancestors? If you sleep with a woman who's had a miscarriage, you're going to go mentally ill..."
Psychiatrist Jan Chabalala said that these myths around mental health were common in parts of Limpopo.
Chabalala was also asking if different methods of therapy should be explored.
"80% of African people will consult traditional healers either pre- or post-admission whether we like it or don't. We just have to make peace with it."
Chabalala said that through his work, he had dealt with many cases where families removed their loved ones from therapy even while they battled serious conditions.
The Traditional Healers Association of South Africa agreed that more needed to be done to recognise their work in the mental health sector.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
-
Youngest person to ever commit suicide in SA was a six-year-old - Sadag
-
Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone's fight over Princess Diana
-
Here's what you need to know about depression
-
Sounds like love: SA model names Lebanon PM as R233m benefactor in tax battle
-
Members of SA entertainment industry come out in support of Vatiswa Ndara
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.