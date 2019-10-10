Sars will take time to get back on track, says commissioner Kieswetter
Edward Kieswetter took over from Tom Moyane in April 2019 and since then he has been trying to restore the organisation's credibility.
CAPE TOWN - The Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter said on Wednesday the organisation would take a long time to get back on track.
Kieswetter took over from Tom Moyane's disastrous tenure at the tax collection agency in April 2019 and since then, he had been trying to restore the organisation's credibility.
He said while significant progress has been made, there is still a long way to go.
“What I found was an organisation that has been absolutely paralysed with a culture of fear and intimidation, that has been factionalised into various groupings, each playing to their own interest. Even as of today, there are still people who will undermine the work we're doing," he added.
Meanwhile, at the Tax Indaba at the Sandton Convention Centre in August, Kieswetter was quoted as saying the success of the country's revenue service was interlinked to the well-being of South Africa's democracy.
That week-long meeting was aimed at finding ways to tackle a number of problems facing tax revenue and the economy.
