Dyantyi's team given 21-day extension to gather evidence on doping charge
In August, the Springbok and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi was charged for testing positive for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) has confirmed that Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi's lawyers have applied for an extension to get all their evidence together to challenge a doping charge after B sample tests positive.
In August the Springbok and Lions winger was charged for testing positive for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.
Saids then informed Dyantyi that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on 2 July 2019 after a test was conducted by the National Anti-Doping Regulations.
Dyantyi was provisionally suspended in light of the finding and exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed.
Saids CEO Khalid Galant confirmed to EWN Sport that the 25-year-old's lawyers asked for an extension.
"We haven't set a date yet, they've applied for an extension in terms of gathering their evidence together but they will be contesting the charge," said Galant.
"We have given them 21 days extension and once that deadline is closed, we'll set a hearing date, which it will be in November."
