SAHRC inspecting water quality in Stinkwater after contamination report

The site visit followed a disturbing report by the CSIR, which revealed that most community members consumed contaminated groundwater.

STINKWATER – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday was in Stinkwater, north of Tshwane, to inspect the quality of water.

The site visit followed a disturbing report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which revealed that most community members consumed contaminated groundwater.

The CSIR took 144 samples which revealed that water in Stinkwater could be fatal for both infants and adults. The research, carried out over three years, confirmed that the water was not suitable for human consumption as it was not treated.

However, residents had no choice but to drink it. Those who could afford it installed Jojo tanks and pumped their own water supply.

Unfortunately, the less privileged sourced water from underground wells. The SAHRC was on a mission to establish how the water crisis was affecting the community.

WATCH: CSIR finds contamination in Stinkwater's water