SAHRC inspecting water quality in Stinkwater after contamination report
The site visit followed a disturbing report by the CSIR, which revealed that most community members consumed contaminated groundwater.
STINKWATER – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday was in Stinkwater, north of Tshwane, to inspect the quality of water.
The site visit followed a disturbing report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which revealed that most community members consumed contaminated groundwater.
The CSIR took 144 samples which revealed that water in Stinkwater could be fatal for both infants and adults. The research, carried out over three years, confirmed that the water was not suitable for human consumption as it was not treated.
However, residents had no choice but to drink it. Those who could afford it installed Jojo tanks and pumped their own water supply.
Unfortunately, the less privileged sourced water from underground wells. The SAHRC was on a mission to establish how the water crisis was affecting the community.
WATCH: CSIR finds contamination in Stinkwater's water
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
-
Afrikaans lobby group disappointed after Maties language policy ruling
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Myeni seeks postponement of case but judge wants guarantee she won't fire lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.