Resettlement not a practical solution for foreign nationals - migrant forum

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Resettlement not a practical solution for foreign nationals - migrant forum

Hundreds of citizens from other parts of the continent have been staging a sit-in at the agency's Cape Town offices demanding they be assisted to leave South Africa.

Foreign nationals pictured at the UN Refugee Agency Offices in Cape Town on 8 October 2019. The group asked the agency to help them leave South Africa. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Foreign nationals pictured at the UN Refugee Agency Offices in Cape Town on 8 October 2019. The group asked the agency to help them leave South Africa. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum said that resettlement by the United Nations Refugee Agency was not a practical solution.

Hundreds of citizens from other parts of the continent have been staging a sit-in at the agency's Cape Town offices demanding they be assisted to leave South Africa.

They said that they were desperate to leave because of safety concerns amid xenophobia.

The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum said that instead of resettlement, the solutions to the fears of refugees were countering xenophobia and encouraging integration.

The forum represented several migrant-related organisations and said that resettlement was only for refugees with specific protection needs and vulnerabilities, which was determined by UNHCR on a case-by-case basis only.

They said that only a small number of refugees could be resettled from South Africa and in 2015, only 379 were resettled.

The Adonis Musati Project's Gahlia Brogneri said that they were distancing themselves from the sit-in.

"One of the reasons is that it is an illegal sit-in, we fell that it is putting women and children, in particular, at risk, that they've been given false information that if they stay there for as long as possible, they will eventually be settled overseas and that is not true."

United Family's Patrick Matenga shared the same views.

"There are problems in South Africa, there is crime in South Africa and this needs to be addressed."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA