Resettlement not a practical solution for foreign nationals - migrant forum
Hundreds of citizens from other parts of the continent have been staging a sit-in at the agency's Cape Town offices demanding they be assisted to leave South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum said that resettlement by the United Nations Refugee Agency was not a practical solution.
Hundreds of citizens from other parts of the continent have been staging a sit-in at the agency's Cape Town offices demanding they be assisted to leave South Africa.
They said that they were desperate to leave because of safety concerns amid xenophobia.
The Western Cape Refugee and Migrant Forum said that instead of resettlement, the solutions to the fears of refugees were countering xenophobia and encouraging integration.
The forum represented several migrant-related organisations and said that resettlement was only for refugees with specific protection needs and vulnerabilities, which was determined by UNHCR on a case-by-case basis only.
They said that only a small number of refugees could be resettled from South Africa and in 2015, only 379 were resettled.
The Adonis Musati Project's Gahlia Brogneri said that they were distancing themselves from the sit-in.
"One of the reasons is that it is an illegal sit-in, we fell that it is putting women and children, in particular, at risk, that they've been given false information that if they stay there for as long as possible, they will eventually be settled overseas and that is not true."
United Family's Patrick Matenga shared the same views.
"There are problems in South Africa, there is crime in South Africa and this needs to be addressed."
Timeline
-
Foreign nationals 'tired of these South Africans' as they look to leave SA
-
‘We need to leave this country’: Foreign nationals in CT call on UN for help
-
Dozens of foreign nationals plead with UN Refugee Agency to help them leave SA
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobic violence doesn't represent values of SA or Nigeria
Popular in Local
-
Watch out: Bush roaches are crawling into Cape homes, expert warns
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rain set for Gauteng
-
Ramaphosa: The boycott culture is over, let's use paying to take SA forward
-
Zandile Gumede's assets seized
-
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
-
Gumede feels 'violated' after house raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.